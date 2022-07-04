Man shot on Canada Day at popular party beach in Osoyoos

Police have identified the suspect and are actively searching for him

This Facebook photo taken in 2014 shows the beach and boaters at White Sands in Osoyoos, a popular spot only accessed by boat on Osoyoos Lake. (Facebook)

A shooting on Canada Day at a popular party spot in Osoyoos sent a 22-year-old Maple Ridge man to hospital.

According to Osoyoos RCMP Sgt. Jason Bayda, around 6:50 p.m., police received a call about a shooting at White Sands, a popular beach known for its white sands where boaters like to party and gather.

“There was a high volume of people and boats on Canada Day but this incident took place above the beach area,” said Bayda.

The alleged shooter, a 29-year-old Osoyoos Indian Band (OIB) member has been identified and police are actively looking for him.

Police are hoping to have criminal charge approval from Crown counsel by Tuesday.

The alleged shooter had a minor altercation with a group of people, some of whom he knew. It’s alleged he pulled out a gun and multiple shots were heard.

One of those bullets struck the 22-year-old Maple Ridge victim in the hip.

“Luckily the injury was minor but it could have been much worse,” said Bayda.

The victim was taken to hospital and later released. The suspect fled the area.

The suspect has been identified by several people at the scene and there were a lot of witnesses due to celebrations on July 1.

Police believe this isn’t a random act and there is no risk to the public.

However, Bayda warns that if they do see the suspect, not to approach him as he is considered armed and dangerous.

White Sands is on OIB land and can only be accessed by boat. To access it by land, you must go through private property owned by the OIB. It’s believed that is how the suspect accessed White Sands, said police.

