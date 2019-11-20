Man steals poppy box from South Okanagan grocery store

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying male in surveillance footage

Penticton police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a poppy donation box theft. (Photo courtesy of the RCMP)

Penticton police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a poppy box thief.

According to a release, a man walked into the Penticton Safeway on Nov. 10 at 4:30 p.m. and stole a poppy box containing donations.

The man took off with the box while it was temporarily unattended to.

Penticton RCMP obtained video surveillance of the suspect and are hoping the public may be able to help identify him.

If you have information on this case, contact Cst. Ritcey of the Penticton RCMP, 250- 492-4300, and quote file 2019-19786 or Crime Stoppers 1-800- 222-8477.