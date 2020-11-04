Man steals truck, dies less than an hour later in crash near Princeton

Police suspect high speed involved and victim has not been identified

An unidentified man, who stole a truck from a Coalmont driveway early Wednesday morning Nov. 4, died instantly less than an hour later when that truck collided with a tractor trailer on Highway 3.

“It’s clear that with the level of damage caused, excessive speed would have been involved and be condsidered a factor,” said Princeton RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes.

Hughes said the semi-trailer, which was parked well off the highway, was pushed forward approximately 20 feet by the collision.

Police recieved a report of the stolen truck, a 2011 Cheverolet diesel, at 7:06 a.m.

The truck was left idling in the owner’s driveway.

A short time later RCMP took a second call from someone in the household, indicating the truck’s owner followed the vehicle and observed it turning east onto Highway 3.

Officers immediately headed in that direction, and then received a report of a crash on Highway 3 west, near Sunday Summit, involving the suspect vehicle.

The investigation is continuing, said Hughes.

