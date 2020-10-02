Man stuck in Canyon Falls Park rescued by Kelowna Fire Department

Upon arrival, the seven-member team realized a technical rescue was required

Kelowna Fire Department crews assisted in the rescue of a man stuck in Canyon Falls Park, Friday afternoon.

At approx. 12:15 p.m. (Oct. 2) the Kelowna Fire Department responded to a person stuck on the hillside in the park, located in the Crawford area of Kelowna.

Upon arrival, the seven-member team realized a technical rescue was required.

Team members climbed up to the patient, put him in a harness and lowered him to the trail below the first waterfall.

The man was not injured and was able to walk out with fire department members.

The Kelowna Fire Department reminded hikers to stay on marked trails only.

