Area of Lillooet where man was attacked. Image: BC Conservation Service

Man suffers serious injuries in bear attack in remote area near Lillooet

It was deemed a defensive attack, no efforts were made to locate the animal

The BC Conservation Office Service says a man is recovering after he was seriously hurt by a bear while camping in a remote area near Lillooet over the weekend.

Deputy Chief Chris Doyle says the man and his hiking partner were camping on Mount McLean on Sunday, when the man was awoken by a noise outside his tent.

The noise was a black bear, which attacked him, leaving the man with serious injuries to his arm.

READ MORE: Invasive mussel monitoring stations detect 10 boats

Doyle says the bear was surprised when the man came out of his tent and appeared to have attacked defensively.

The man and his hiking partner were able to get away and were later airlifted to safety.

The service says crews were sent to the site, but because it was deemed a defensive attack, no efforts were made to locate the animal.

This report was first published by The Canadian Press on Aug. 13, 2020.

READ MORE: Conservation seizes fawn illegally kept captive in Vancouver Island home

BEAR ATTACKS CAMPER NEAR LILLOOET

The #BCCOS responded to a bear attack near #Lillooet on Sunday, after a camper was…

Posted by Conservation Officer Service on Thursday, August 13, 2020

The Canadian Press

bears

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan Correctional Centre outbreak due to training session: Interior Health
Next story
Missed rent payments ‘cause of COVID-19? You have until July 2021 to pay up

Just Posted

Okanagan Correctional Centre outbreak due to training session: Interior Health

Interior Health said in a statement the staff members were at an off-site training session

COVID-19 exposure on WestJet flight to Kelowna

Those in WestJet flight 461 from Calgary to Kelowna were possibly exposed

Morning Start: A Texas law allows astronauts to vote from space

Your morning start for Friday, August 14, 2020

Invasive mussel monitoring stations detect 10 boats

Boats were headed to Okanagan and Thompson regions

Hot weekend coming for the Okanagan region

Environment Canada said there is also a risk of thunderstorms come next week

STANDING TALL: Forestry workers meet the challenges, remain hopeful

A look at the forest sector in B.C. – and those hoping for the best – amid mill curtailments

Okanagan connection to Canada’s favourite TV dog

There’s a voice, that keeps on calling me. Down the road, that’s… Continue reading

Man suffers serious injuries in bear attack in remote area near Lillooet

It was deemed a defensive attack, no efforts were made to locate the animal

Parkinson SuperWalk goes virtual throughout B.C. due to COVID-19

People encouraged to walk around their neighbourhood, along community trails, through parks, forests

87-year-old Salmon Arm woman sinks hole-in-one

The Aug. 12 ace is Helen Bobbitt’s fourth.

Missed rent payments ‘cause of COVID-19? You have until July 2021 to pay up

Each monthly instalment must be paid on the same date the rent is due

U.S.-Canada pandemic border restrictions extended into September

‘We will continue to keep our communities safe,’ says Public Safety Minister Bill Blair

578 British Columbians currently infected with COVID-19

Seventy-eight new cases confirmed in past 24 hours

WE Charity registers as lobbyist, lays off staff, looking to sell real estate

WE Charity said its financial position has been greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic

Most Read