Man swims to shore after boat catches fire on Shuswap Lake

Vessel reported to have caught fire near Sorrento when owner tried to start engine

The Shuswap Fire Department responded to a boat on fire near shore in the Sorrento area on Tuesday, Oct. 1. (Rob McKibbon/Facebook)

A boat owner was forced to swim to shore near Sorrento after his vessel caught fire on Tuesday, Oct. 2.

CSRD Fire Services Co-ordinator Sean Coubrough said the Shuswap Fire Department rushed to the scene of the burning boat. The vessel was reported to have caught fire when the owner tried to start its engine.

Coubrough said the call went out shortly after 6 p.m. and by the time he reached the scene, the boat’s owner was safely on shore and being seen to by South Shuswap First Responders.

In photos from the scene, the boat appears to be moored to a buoy off shore.

Coubrough said vandalism or other foul play are not being considered as possibilities in the fire.

