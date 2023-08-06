Several witnesses on the scene reported being shaken up after seeing the incident. (Brittany Webster/Cap News)

Man taken to hospital after boating incident at Okanagan Lake in Kelowna

Witnesses say the man cut his leg on a boat propeller

One person was taken to hospital after a boating incident on Okanagan Lake in Kelowna.

According to a reporter on scene, an individual was hit by a boat propeller.

Witnesses at the scene near the sails say a man climbed off the boat (which had up to 14 people on it) while it was still on and cut his leg on the propeller. A sizeable gash to his leg caused a 911 call around 11:20 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6.

Kelowna Fire Services and an ambulance are on scene and the man has been taken to hospital.

Passersby are encouraged to stay away from the downtown marina while police continue their investigation.

