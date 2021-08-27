Man wanted by Vernon police for sexual assault

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are looking for 40-year-old Michael Douglas McKeeman who is wanted on outstanding arrest warrants for sexual assault and possession of stolen property. (RCMP)

A man with outstanding arrest warrants for sexual assault is wanted by police.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are turning the public for tips on the whereabouts of 40-year-old Michael Douglas McKeeman who is believed to be in the area.

The six-foot-tall, 161-pound man with brown hair and brown eyes is wanted on outstanding warrants for possession of stolen property and sexual assault.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Michael McKeeman, please contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

