Man wanted in West Kelowna violent assault arrested

Dayton Lloyd McAlpine was arrested in West Kelowna on Feb. 1

The man wanted in connection to a violent assault on a woman in West Kelowna last month has been arrested.

West Kelowna RCMP officers from Indigenous Policing Services, the Community Safety Unit and Westbank First Nation law enforcement officers, arrested Dayton Lloyd McAlpine on Fox Road, on Feb. 1.

McAlpine had been on the lam since the Jan. 5 incident and RCMP had asked for the public’s help in seeking his whereabouts.

The violent assault allegedly took place at home on Cameron Road. McAlpine, 34, fled the home before officers arrived.

McAlpine has been charged with assault causing bodily harm.

