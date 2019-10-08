An artist’s sketch depicts Gabriel Klein in court during his fitness hearing last April at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (Sketch by Sheila Allan)

Man was agitated in hospital ER two days before B.C. student fatally stabbed, court hears

The trial of Gabriel Klein enters its second day at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster

A member of an emergency-room security team told a B.C. Supreme Court trial that the man accused of murdering a high school student showed up at the Abbotsford hospital asking for help.

Kylee Evanuk says she encountered an agitated young man named Gabriel in the ER waiting room on Oct. 30, 2016 who said he needed to call his mother. But Evanuk couldn’t reach the woman.

Two days later, Evanuk says the same man was brought into the ER in restraints surrounded by police after the hospital was notified patients would be arriving in serious condition, perhaps suffering from gunshot or stab wounds.

Gabriel Klein has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Letisha Reimer and aggravated assault in the wounding of another student whose name is protected by a publication ban.

The court has heard Klein was taken to hospital after a man walked into a high school and stabbed a 13-year-old girl to death and wounded another.

READ MORE: Man charged in fatal Abbotsford school stabbing to use ‘not criminally responsible’ defence, trial hears

The Crown attorney said in his opening statement that Klein’s defence will be that he is not criminally responsible because of a mental disorder.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Deer attacked by ‘pack of aggressive dogs’ at Victoria golf course
Next story
Penticton CAO sued by former employer Enbridge

Just Posted

Chicken products sold in Kelowna recalled due to safety concerns

Two products sold at Urban Fare have been recalled by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency

Real estate market steady, but average prices jump 7.4 per cent in Central Okanagan

Residential sales were 11 per cent higher in September compared to this time last year

Airport Inn residents begin to vacate with help from district

Council voted to shut down the motel on Aug. 20 after much consideration

Kelowna photographer frames Okanagan candidates for fundraiser

Photography contest gives people the chance to vote for the best picture to benefit youth recovery

Spun out semi blocks northbound lanes of Coquihalla

DriveBC is telling motorists to expect delays on Highway 5

Election 2019: Dan Albas — Conservative Party candidate for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola

Dan Albas is running for the Conservative Party in Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola

Kootnekoff: The power of just one person during an Okanagan driving dispute

Kelowna lawyer details how one person helped another during an insurance debacle

Injured Vancouver Island mushroom picker says thanks to rescuers

‘Perfect storm’ of events challenge search team from Port Alberni

Tussock moth infestation in Cariboo is farthest north ever recorded in B.C.

Moth, which can quickly kill Douglas fir trees, spotted south of Alkali Lake

Man was agitated in hospital ER two days before B.C. student fatally stabbed, court hears

The trial of Gabriel Klein enters its second day at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster

The iconic MV Lady Rose passenger vessel has been sold again

Sechelt group buys former Union Steamship vessel from Tofino owner

Penticton CAO sued by former employer Enbridge

Enbridge is seeking $30,779.92 from Donny Van Dyk due to a relocation payment agreement violation

Herons soar with soul into Okanagan

Jazzy act, Wild Blue Herons, play Oct. 19

RCMP want help finding car that knocked Shuswap woman off bike

Cyclist in South Shuswap struck by side mirror as vehicle passed her

Most Read