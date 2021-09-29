Man spotted in downtown Kelowna on Sept. 28. (Contributed/Facebook)

Man wearing Jason Voorhees mask, wielding knife spotted in downtown Kelowna

The incident was reported to the RCMP, but Mounties could not locate the man

A man was spotted in downtown Kelowna wearing a hockey mask akin to Friday The 13th’s Jason Voorhees while wielding what appeared to be a knife on Tuesday afternoon.

Residents took to the Kelowna Alert Facebook group to warn others and share photos of the man who was seen in the area of Richter Street and Harvey Avenue.

The man was reported to the RCMP, but officers were unable to locate the man

