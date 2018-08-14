Pexels Pexels

Man who stole hundreds of golf balls in Kelowna identified

The individual has since come forward to the RCMP

The Kelowna RCMP have identified one of the men who stole hundreds of golf balls from a driving range.

RCMP have since identified one of the men, after he promptly came forward to speak with police following reports of the incident in the local media. Investigators have been told that the man, who admitted to leaving with the rented golf balls, had no idea the act would be considered a crime, the RCMP said in a news release.

“The individual has agreed to work with the impacted business to come to a resolution which satisfies all parties involved,” says Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey of the Kelowna RCMP.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
