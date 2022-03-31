Have you seen Dan Parks?

Have you seen Dan Parks?

UPDATE: Missing vulnerable man visiting Kelowna found

RCMP is looking for 63-year-old Dan Parks

63-year-old man with a medical condition Dan Parker was found after RCMP issued an alert that he was missing in Kelowna.

“The Kelowna RCMP received tips from the public based on the media coverage, which led to the missing senior being located quickly,” said Cpl. Tammy Lobb of the Kelown RCMP.

“Thank-you to our community partners, the media and the public for your assistance,” said Lobb.

Original post from 4:00 p.m.

RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the man who was last seen in the area of Ellis Street and Harvey Avenue today at 11:00 a.m.

Dan Park is not from the area or familiar with the city and is visiting Kelowna.

He is believed to have wandered away and may be confused. Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) has been activated and will be assisting in the search.

“We are concerned for Mr. Park’s safety and his well-being,” states Cpl. Tammy Lobb. “He is described as a white man with short brown hair and glasses, wearing a red jacket with black trim, beige pants, and blue running shoes.

If you see Dan Park or have any information contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. To remain completely anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.

READ MORE: Falling boulders from blasting damage West Kelowna home

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Kelowna

Previous story
Ukrainian allies who received Kelowna donation killed by Russians

Just Posted

On the hood of the damaged truck are the donated items and a Kelowna Stands With Ukraine sign (Danylo Sora/Contributed)
Ukrainian allies who received Kelowna donation killed by Russians

Development does not trigger public notification as per Local Government Act. (File phot0/Capital News)
Residents of West Kelowna neighbourhood not getting notice of blasting work

Have you seen Dan Parks?
UPDATE: Missing vulnerable man visiting Kelowna found

B.C. Lions' Lucky Whitehead (7), quarterback Nathan Rourke (12) and Bryan Burnham, back left, celebrate a touchdown during the first half of a CFL football game against the Edmonton Elks in Vancouver, on Friday, November 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. Lions coming to Kelowna, West Kelowna