Man with Okanagan ties still wanted by RCMP

Robert Heltman wanted out of Vancouver of possession of drugs, weapon

Robert Heltman

RCMP are still on the hunt for a man who was believed to have been in Vernon recently.

Robert Heltman is wanted for three counts each of trafficking and possession of drugs, and possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition, according to a Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers Facebook post from Aug. 26, 2020.

Name: HELTMAN, Robert
Age: 30
Height: 6’3 ft
Weight: 232 lbs
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Tattoo: Right wrist Heart with “SC”,…

Posted by Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers on Wednesday, August 26, 2020

The 30-year-old was thought to be in the Vernon area and was the subject of a police manhunt in a lakeside neighbourhood Aug. 19. Heltman was not located.

READ MORE: Federal offender not found after Vernon police search

There have reportedly been rumours that Heltman has since turned himself in, but Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP Cpl. Tania Finn says it is just that, a rumour.

Heltman has ties to the Vernon and Armstrong area, having attended Pleasant Valley Secondary and more recently resided in Grande Prairie, Alta.

His latest parole jurisdiction is Vancouver.

He is described as 6-foot-3 tall, weighing 232 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes and has a heart tattoo on his right wrist with SC and a skull with flames on his right forearm with Cathy.

Police continue to search for Heltman and anyone with information regarding the 30-year-old man is urged to contact the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP non-emergency line at 250-545-7171 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Heltman’s whereabouts unknown: Vernon mounties

RCMP

