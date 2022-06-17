Kelowna council is getting an update on the Mission Creek Restoration Initiative. (Photo contributed)

Managing Mission Creek for the future

Ongoing restoration plan seeks to restore natural functions to the lower reaches of the creek

A report going to city council Monday updates the progress in looking to restore natural functions to the lower reaches of the Mission Creek.

The report says the main objective is to support fish and wildlife stocks through habitat restoration. Other goals include the conservation and expansion of biodiversity and species at risk, and improving flood protection.

It also lays out challenges Mission Creek has faced over the decades. They include the impacts of land development, reductions in wetlands adjacent to the creek, increasing channel instability, and flood risk.

The recommendations for restoration presented in the plan are conceptual and are meant to be a starting point for future detailed project designs. They may be limited by several elements that can only be discovered during feasibility studies requiring considerable investigative work.

Mission Creek has a high potential for restoration success, according to the report.

Westbank First Nation Chief abruptly resigns over alleged “corruption”
Flood risk remains elevated as B.C. enters ‘peak freshet’ over coming weeks

