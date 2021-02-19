Photo by Keith Thorpe/Olympic Peninsula News Group

Photo by Keith Thorpe/Olympic Peninsula News Group

Mandatory hotel quarantine rates far lower than $2,000

The mandatory three-day quarantine goes into effect on Monday

By Jon Victor

THE CANADIAN PRESS

The cost of the mandatory three-day hotel quarantine that goes into effect on Monday appears to be well below the $2,000-per-person price tag cited by officials when they announced the new program.

Nightly rates at the Alt Hotel Toronto Airport and the Sheraton Gateway Hotel at Toronto Pearson International Airport, two of the hotels named Friday as participants in the government quarantine program, start at $339 and $319, respectively, for a single person being quarantined, employees answering the phone at those hotels said.

Those rates include all costs associated with the quarantine, including food and security, the employees said.

At the Calgary Airport Marriott In-Terminal Hotel, the three-day quarantine stay for one person costs $1,272 plus tax, including food for three days and $75 for security, an employee who answered the phone said.

The federal government released a list Friday of 11 approved hotels in the four cities where international flights are permitted to land.

On Jan. 29, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that all travellers entering Canada by air would have to quarantine in a hotel for three days at their own expense, saying the cost would exceed $2,000 per person.

At a press conference on Friday, Trudeau addressed issues travellers have had with reaching the phone line the Canadian government set up for them to make reservations at the designated quarantine hotels.

“Our officials are working very hard to ensure that quarantine system is in place by Monday, and we will be able to communicate with Canadians with regard to instructions on how to comply with those measures,” Trudeau said.

Multiple calls to the same phone line by The Canadian Press went unanswered Friday morning.

Many Canadians abroad made plans to return home before the hotel quarantine requirement goes into effect on Feb. 22, said Martin Firestone, a travel insurance broker and president of Travel Secure Inc.

Other clients of Firestone’s have extended their stays abroad or are planning to drive across a land border to avoid the hotel quarantine, he said.

“None of them are planning on doing the hotel quarantine,” Firestone said.

READ MORE: Non-essential travellers to pay mandatory test, hotel costs as Trudeau announces new COVID rules

READ MORE: Mandatory hotel quarantines could harm lower-income Canadians: Lawyer

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Steakhouses, champagne rooms and almond chai bars: ‘Excessive’ spending at the TNRD
Next story
Ex-Saudi spy urges Canadian court to free up assets says he’s victim of death plot

Just Posted

(Contributed/School District 23)
‘Courageous’ Central Okanagan students tackle topics of equity, anti-racism

Students participate in Harmony Day for 14th year in a row

Kamloops. Flickr.
Steakhouses, champagne rooms and almond chai bars: ‘Excessive’ spending at the TNRD

A look into five years’ worth of Sukh Gill’s TNRD credit card spending

The Dreaming Forward exhibit showcases what students learned about Indigenous culture, history and art. (Central Okanagan School District)
Kelowna Art Gallery exhibit showcases students’ learning on Indigenous culture

The art represents what students learned about Indigenous culture

West Kelowna Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire, last night. (Contributed/Dave Ogilvie)
West Kelowna fire crews tackle structure fire reportedly caused by candle

Fire started in basement, crews were able to prevent it from spreading upstairs

Supt. Kara Triance, detachment commander for the Kelowna RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Property crime drops in Kelowna, but assault, domestic violence offences up: RCMP

Top cop says the property crime drop is a result of proactive measures and the COVID-19 pandemic

Deputy chief public health officer Dr. Howard Njoo responds to a question during a news conference, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
UPDATE: Data suggests Pfizer vaccine may be almost as good after 1 dose as 2

Pfizer to ship nearly three million doses over next six weeks, Moderna more than 1.4 million.

Tim Birmingham's homemade submarine is up for sale. The pricetag? $94,000. (Facebook)
South Okanagan man selling home-made submarine on Facebook

For a mere $94,000 you could have your own vessel to dive deep below the water

A great horned owl keeps a close watch on the photographer as he sits in the rafters in the back of the press at the Morning Star office. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Pigeon patrol at Okanagan press

Great horned owl welcomed in warehouse as it keeps nuisance birds away

Canada Healthy Communities Initiative fund aims to support communities create and adapt public spaces to respond to the new realities of COVID-19. (SurreyCares Facebook)
$31M up for grabs to transform local public spaces in response to COVID-19

Applications for federal funding open until March 9

Shell gas station in Qualicum Beach, located at 2712 Island Highway W. (Google Maps photo)
Quick-thinking B.C. boy safely talks his way out of a vehicle stolen with him in it

Truck was taken from Qualicum Beach gas station with youngster inside

Allan Gee (left) of Ez Rock Radio and former 97.1 FM morning host Kyle Stewart (right) at a past Coats for Kids campaign. (Contributed)
Popular South Okanagan morning voice taken off the air

Kyle Stewart was let go from his position as 97.1 FM morning show host Feb. 4

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Pfizer to ask Health Canada to adjust rules to say vaccine safe in regular freezers

Further testing shows the vaccine can remain stable for up to two weeks in temperatures between -15C and -25C

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Ex-Saudi spy urges Canadian court to free up assets says he’s victim of death plot

Saad Aljabri claims he fears for his life

Most Read