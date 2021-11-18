Manning Park Resort ‘grateful for the support’ after hundreds trapped due to flooding

General manager Vern Schram is hopeful the resort will meet its opening date despite extensive damage

Manning Park Resort managed to weather the intense storm that wreaked havoc across much of B.C., but both the alpine ski area and nordic area have sustained “significant damage” the resort says.

“We ask that you please respect the cones and barriers as it is not safe to be in many areas of the park at this time until they are assessed and repaired if needed,” the resort said in a Facebook post.

Access to Manning Park was cut off both westbound via Hope and Eastbound via Keremeos, but the eastbound route has since reopened. Access is also open via Highway 5A so essential services and supplies can get through.

The resort expressed a “heartfelt thank you” to the Sikh Temple in Osoyoos whose members drove through the night to bring food for the 250 people stranded there on top of the 150 staff who live at the resort.

“It speaks volumes of the people in the surrounding communities,” general manager Vern Schram said. “We’ve had lots of people phoning and checking to make sure we’re okay. We’re very grateful for the support people have passed our way.”

“I’m really proud of our team, they really rose to the challenge,” he added. “We had guests with stranded pets and our staff donated food for them. We also supported people with specific food allergies.”

Staff also volunteered to go through rotating power outages so generators could be used to supply power to stranded guests.

Many guests have been set to emergency management centres in Kamloops and Kelowna, however, some guests remain at the resort as their vehicles were trapped in between mudslides westbound on Highway 3. Schram said efforts are underway to get those guests back to their vehicles.

Anyone who has a reservation at Manning Park Resort while closures remain in effect can contact the resort for a refund.

Despite the emergency and subsequent damage to the resort, Schram said the staff are confident they can meet their opening date of December 11 or 12.

“We’re hoping to have another successful ski season. We’re doing everything we can to meet our opening date and our team is committed to doing whatever they have to to support that goal.”

