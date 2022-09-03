The campground and trail at Lightning Lake are both under evacuation alert. Spotlight file photo

Manning Park under evacuation alert due to Heather Lake wildfire

Some trails are closed as a precaution, but most of the park is operating as normal

Manning Park Resort and front country campgrounds were placed under evacuation alert late afternoon on Saturday, Sept. 3, due to the Heather Lake wildfire.

A post to the resort’s Facebook page states the move is a precautionary measure.

“There is no immediate threat to visitors at this time…The alert is meant as a notification of an ongoing situation but does not require any immediate action.”

The Heather Lake fire was discovered Aug. 21 and is believed to be caused by lightning. It is estimated to be 400 hectares, according to BC Wildfire.

It originated in the Okanagan Wenatchee National Forest, and crossed the border into Manning. The fire is exhibiting aggressive behavior and is highly visible from Highway 3. At this time, no structures or Highway 3 are immediately threatened.

All trails south of Highway 3 are open, with Lightning Lake Chain Trail, Canyon Nature Trail, Rein Orchid Trail and Skyline I under alert.

Hampton, Lightning Lake, Coldspring, Mule Deer, Headwaters Horse Corral, and Lone Duck 1 and 2 campgrounds are under alert, but operating normally.

Loon Lagoon, the boathouse, Pinewoods dining room, the country store and all other full-resort facilities are under alert, but operations are not being affected.

As a precautionary measure six trails have been closed: Monument 78 Trail (Castle Creek Trail); Monument 83 Trail; Pacific Crest Trail (PCT Camp to Monument 78 Camp); Mt Frosty Loop (Similkameen Trail to Frosty Mt Peak); Windy Joe Trail (Mt Frosty Loop to Windy Joe lookout); Mt Frosty Loop (Lightning Lake Day Use to Frosty Mt Peak).

A campfire ban is in place for all of Manning Park.

