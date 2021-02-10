Tanner and Janel Currie were sledding in the Hunters Ridge area near Enderby when Tanner was in an accident that resulted in one of his legs being amputated. A GoFundMe campaign is underway to support the family. (GoFundMe/Tara Stroup photo)

Man’s life-changing injury from snowmobile crash near Enderby spurs fundraiser

More than $30,000 raised in just one day after GoFundMe page went live

Generous donations pushed a fundraiser for a man who suffered a life-changing injury while snowmobiling near Enderby over its goal in just one day.

According to the GoFundMe page created by Tara Stroup of Maple Ridge, Tanner and Janel Currie were sledding in the Hunters Range area on Feb. 7 when Tanner suffered a serious injury to his leg.

According to the Gofundme page, the exact details of the accident remain unclear but it appears Tanner made a wrong turn, causing him to fall with his foot and leg taking the brunt of the impact. He survived the injury, which severed the main artery in his leg, but his leg had to be amputated above the knee in an emergency surgery.

Tanner is currently recovering at Kelowna General Hospital, but the family has some serious hurdles ahead including significant financial costs. While the costs of hotel stays, rehabilitation, renovations to the family home and other medical costs are sure to be massive, generous donors have stepped up to help them in a big way.

As of Wednesday, Feb. 10, the GoFundMe campaign had been live for only a day and had already received $31,782 – exceeding its $30,000 goal.

Those interested in providing assistance to the Currie family can do so at: www.gofundme.com/f/tanner-currie-recovery-after-leg-amputation.


Most Read