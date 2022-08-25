Many Canadian doctors struggle with burnout, depression and anxiety: survey

A health-care worker walks past a thank you sign in the intensive care unit at the Humber River Hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on January 25, 2022. A new survey suggests there is a significant decrease in the well-being of physicians across Canada as many doctors say their mental health is worse now than before the COVID-19 pandemic. The Canadian Medical Association’s new National Physician Health Survey indicates 53 per cent of respondents report symptoms of burnout including emotional exhaustion and depersonalization. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

The well-being of physicians across Canada has significantly decreased with many doctors reporting poorer mental health than before the COVID-19 pandemic, a new survey suggests.

The Canadian Medical Association’s national physician health survey, released Thursday, indicates that 53 per cent of respondents reported symptoms of burnout, including emotional exhaustion.

The reported burnout rate among doctors was 1.7 times higher than it was in the association’s previous survey in 2017.

The survey suggests that one-quarter of respondents were experiencing severe or moderate anxiety and almost half of the respondents were struggling with depression.

Forty-nine per cent of physicians who participated in the survey also indicated they were likely to reduce or modify their clinical hours in the next two years.

The association’s president, Dr. Alika Lafontaine, said the participants’ responses “reflect the current state of the health-care system,” adding the COVID 19 pandemic exacerbated many challenges physicians have been facing for years.

“People pulling back full-time clinical practice, people doing different things in order to mitigate burnout, more pervasive negative sentiment towards the direction that the health-care system is going and then just how this is affecting certain types of physicians more … family physicians in particular are really struggling,” he said in a recent interview.

The online survey involved 4,121 physicians, medical residents and medical students who participated between Oct. 13 and Dec. 13, 2021.

Lafontaine, who is a practising anesthesiologist in Grande Prairie, Alta., said doctors are resilient but the stress levels they face are very high.

“We’ve been trained in situations where stress is a normal part of work,” he said. “We know that providing care in the medical system is a stressful job, but that stress has just completely gone out of control.”

The survey suggests 36 per cent of physicians have had thoughts of suicide at some point in their life, compared to 18 per cent of doctors saying they thought about suicide in 2017.

Fifty-seven per cent of all respondents said they always or often feel fatigued at work, and only 36 per cent of respondents saidthey always or often get optimal sleep.

Lafontaine said provincial governments across Canada have had an “obsession with efficiency” over the last two decades, and health-care providers have not received the support they need to make sure their work environments are sustainable.

He said health-care providers, administrators and governments should start working toward pan-Canadian solutions.

“And then make sure that we have the right priorities: focusing on sustainable work environments, making sure that high-quality, high-safety patient care is provided,” he said.

Lafontaine, who was recently elected as the first Indigenous president to the Canadian Medical Association, said the federal government can help by working toward more collaboration in health human resources.

—Maan Alhmidi, The Canadian Press

RELATED: Physicians were suffering burnout and then the pandemic made it worse, UBC study finds

RELATED: Systemic change needed to address suicide among physicians in Canada: doctors

DoctorsHealth