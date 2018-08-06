The Lays are stuck on the Indonesian island of Lombok. (Life All Over the Map blog).

Maple Ridge family stuck on Indonesian island after second earthquake

Second deadly quake in a week to hit Lombok.

A Maple Ridge family remains stuck on Lombok, and Indonesian island, after a 7.0 earthquake killed close to 100 people, Jennifer Montgomery-Lay wrote on her Facebook blog, called Life All Over the Map.

Montgomery-Lay started an online blog to detail the trials and tribulations the family has faced since her daughter was diagnosed with cancer.

Logan Lay was diagnosed June 3, 2005, when she was eight years old. She went through seven years of solid treatment. She did three different cycles of chemotherapy and had full brain and spine radiation, as well as multiple surgeries.

The family embarked on trip earlier this year after Logan’s doctors told the family that she was not responding to chemotherapy any more, Montgomery-Lay wrote in February.

On Aug. 4, she said the she, her husband, 14-year-old son and 21-year-old daughter are stuck in Lombok after the earthquake.

“We are safe,” she said.

“But, yes, we have been hit by a 7.0 earthquake and it was scary as hell.”

A powerful earthquake flattened houses and toppled bridges on the Indonesian tourist island of Lombok, killing at least 98 people and shaking neighbouring Bali, as authorities said Monday that rescuers still hadn’t reached some devastated areas and the death toll would climb, according to the Canadian Press.

It was the second deadly quake in a week to hit Lombok. A July 29 quake killed 16 people and damaged hundreds of houses, some of which collapsed in Sunday evening’s magnitude 7.0 temblor, killing those inside.

“As far as we know the epicentre was about 40-km from where we are located,” Montgomery-Lay wrote of the second one.

“There was a lot of damage to our hotel, but only minor injuries (thank the dear Lord).

“We have lost power and been evacuated from our hotel.

“A tsunami warning was issued. (But there are reports it is being lifted.)

“We are still feeling aftershocks apparently there have been 16. (Now over 100.)

“At this point we are unclear what will happen next.”

She said the family is shaken and upset.

“No one is leaving the gathering station – yet …

“Once it is safe, we may try to go to the airport and get on any flight we can to either Kuala Lumpur or Singapore and make our way back to Bangkok to catch our flight home. We’ve tried calling the airlines and can’t get through. We have very limited service, no Wi-fi and only one phone with data access.”

Montgomery-Lay said most flights are already full.

“Apparently there is damage to Bali airport as well, but all info we have is hearsay at this point.

“We will do our best to keep you all posted as we can. Much love.”

Previous story
Prime Minister Trudeau visits South Okanagan
Next story
Firefighters work around the clock on Snowy Mountain wildfire

Just Posted

The Kelowna Gem and Mineral Show returns

The event dazzled this weekend

Interactive treasure hunts in Kelowna

Fun for the whole family every Saturday

Firefighters work around the clock on Snowy Mountain wildfire

The wildfire did not grow overnight

Okangan Mountain Park wildfire under control

Firefighters continue to work to extinguish the 1,370 hectare wildfire

View the Perseid Meteor shower in Lake Country

This Saturday the meteor shower can be seen in the Okanagan

Health complications leave B.C. man off donor list, needs ‘living transplant’

Geoff Dunsire of Maple Ridge has been going to dialysis for five years and wants a normal life back

Maple Ridge family stuck on Indonesian island after second earthquake

Second deadly quake in a week to hit Lombok.

Prime Minister Trudeau visits South Okanagan

No politics, just bigger-than-ever B.C. Day party in Penticton

Freeland says waiting on Saudi Arabia’s next moves amid diplomatic spat

Chrystia Freeland says Ottawa will wait to hear more details from Saudi Arabia before it responds

New evacuation order for northwest B.C. after intense lightning storm last week

The BC Wildfire Service says most of the lightning in the province has passed for now

Donald Trump’s trade war hurting B.C. pulp mills, U.S. newspapers

Shift to digital news, not B.C. paper price, causing U.S. newsprint decline

VIDEO: B.C. radio telescope records low-frequency burst from outer space

Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment picked up fast radio burst of record-low frequency

‘We love her and need her home’: Family searches for missing B.C. woman

Shawnee Morita Inyallie, last seen three weeks ago in Hope, has spent time in Chilliwack, Agassiz

B.C. student helps design bracelet to measure poison air from wildfires

A Vancouver Island high school student, Matias Totz, part of group to win SHAD competition

Most Read