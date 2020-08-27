B.C. Ferries’ Coastal Inspiration vessel (Black Press file photo)

Marine emergency halts Duke Point-Tsawwassen ferry sailing

Coastal Inspiration 10:15 a.m. sailing to Tsawwassen will see arrival delayed, says B.C. Ferries

A ferry bound from the Nanaimo area to Tsawwassen has halted due to an emergency, according to B.C. Ferries.

According to a noon-time social media post, B.C. Ferries said the Coastal Inspiration, which departed Duke Point at 10:15 a.m. and destined for Tsawwassen terminal, was delayed due to assisting with a marine emergency.

According to a various reports, a person was reported overboard.

A call has been placed to B.C. Ferries.

More to come.


reporter@nanaimobulletin.com
BCFerries

