A heavy layer of smoke has significantly reduced visibility on the lake.

An RCMP rescue boat and helicopter have been seen at points across Okanagan Lake tonight, and it’s believed they are in search of a seadoo that had not checked in since 8: 05 p.m.

Initially they were at The Lagoons and later they were seen near Peachland.

A heavy layer of smoke has significantly reduced visibility on the lake.

More to come.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat

kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.