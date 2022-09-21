Mark Zs Net Worth Has Plunged in 2022

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s net worth has plummeted by $70 billion in 2022, so far.

Business Insider reports that the drop has bumped Zuckerberg down to the 20th richest person in the world. At the start of the year, the Facebook founder’s estimated worth was at $125 billion, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index. That number has since fallen to $55.3 billion, a loss of over 55 per cent.

Forbes now estimates the Meta CEO’s net worth at $55.3 billion.

The past 12 months have been tumultuous for Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Oculus.

The company announced it would shift to a ‘metaverse’ and unveiled a massive rebrand in October of 2021.

Subscribe to Today In BC Channel HERE

Follow Today In BC on Instagram HERE

Following the announcement, Facebook went on to report its first-ever decline in users. In the last quarter of 2021, the social media platform lost nearly one million daily active users. In the second quarter, Meta’s net income dropped 36 per cent, resulting in a loss of over $3 billion.

This year, Meta has cut down on hiring amid an economic downturn, which has sent shockwaves through the tech sector. According to Reuters, Meta reduced its hiring target for engineers in 2022 by nearly a third.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Technology

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Avian flu outbreak hits North Okanagan’s O’Keefe Ranch
Next story
Be wary of cell phone scams, B.C. senior tricked out of $600 warns

Just Posted

A month-long initiative by the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit in the Okanagan led to the seizure of illicit drugs, weapons, firearms, and cash while working to disrupt and lessen opportunities for gang violence (Brittany Webster - Capital News)
Estimated 29,000 lethal fentanyl doses taken off Okanagan streets

Matt Maclaren serves up a cheese and wine pairing at Grate Cheesery. (Jen Zielinski - Black Press Media)
Great ‘Grate’ cheese comes to Kelowna

From left to right: #12 Brennan Nelson, #25 Aidan Reeves & #26 Christopher Duclair show off the Every Child Matters jerseys to be worn on Truth & Reconciliation Day when the Warriors take on the Wenatchee Wild in their home opener (Photo - West Kelowna Warriors/Contributed)
Every Child Matters jerseys & honouring a former teammate: West Kelowna Warriors home opening weekend

(Photo - Downtown Kelowna/Facebook)
Small Shop Saturday returns to Downtown Kelowna