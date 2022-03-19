Marvellous Mushrooms exhibit featured at Okanagan Heritage Museum

The exhibit will be at the museum until May 21

The Okanagan Heritage Museum is welcoming B.C.’s Marvelous Mushrooms exhibit this weekend.

The exhibit was created by the Royal B.C. Museum and explores over 3,400 species of mushrooms that exist in the province as well as their uses and the science behind them. It also shows the versatility of mushrooms in food, science, medicine, and more.

While some species may be familiar to most, there are also ones that are strange and possibly deadly. And they’re all part of the province’s many ecosystems.

“Mushrooms have played an important role in human history for thousands of years, including right here in B.C.,” said Linda Digby, executive director at the Kelowna Museums Society. “We’re delighted to welcome B.C.’s Marvellous Mushrooms to the Okanagan Heritage Museum, so our guests can learn more about the wide array of amazing fungi that can be found in our province!”

There will be hand-sculpted mushrooms, different interactive panels, and more featured at the exhibit.

The B.C. Royal Museum created the exhibit last year in association with their new handbook Mushrooms of British Columbia by Andy MacKinnon and Kem Luther.

“British Columbians love mushrooms!” said author Andy MacKinnon. “This family-friendly exhibit explores the many ways that people in our province interact with B.C.’s fabulous fungi.”

The exhibit will open at the Okanagan Heritage Museum Saturday, March 19 and run until May 21. The museum is located at 470 Queensway Avenue.

Admission is by donation.

KelownaMuseum