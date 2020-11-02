Mask mandate in effect at City of Kelowna facilities

This includes City Hall, recreation facilities, the yards office and the Glenmore Landfill administration building

Masks are now mandatory at all City of Kelowna-operated facilities.

Effective Monday, Nov. 2, masks are required inside City Hall, all recreation facilities and arenas, the yards office and the Glenmore Landfill administration building.

Mask use at the Kelowna International Airport terminal also remains in effect.

Alongside the already in place precautions – hand-sanitizing stations, physical distancing, directional signage, plexiglass barriers and reduced room occupancies – disposable masks will be available upon entry to city facilities.

A few exceptions are in place for certain facilities when users arrive at their designated activity space, but masks will be required when moving through shared spaces.

City staff will also wear masks when interacting with the public, indoors and outdoors.

“As always, we try to find the right balance between public safety and public service while following the lead of the provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry,” said Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran.

Coronavirus