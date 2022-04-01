Mask requirement for some Central Okanagan students not lifted

Central Okanagan Public Schools is reminding parents and students of mask wearing requirements when returning from international travel during Spring Break as set out by the federal government.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the school district says for international travellers wearing a mask is not a personal choice, and apply to both vaccinated and unvaccinated children.

For adults and children aged five and older, wearing a mask is a federal requirement for 14 days after returning from abroad.

Even if they are exempt from quarantine, returning travellers must still:

• always wear a mask when in public spaces

• maintain a list of all close contacts for their first 14 days in Canada

• monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19

Meanwhile, in March the provincial government adopted revised public safety regulations for school students when classes resumed after Spring Break, as the rates of transmission and hospitalizations were on a downward trend across the province.

Among the easement of restrictions included the decision to wear a mask in school is one of personal choice, schools can return to desired classroom and learning environment configurations and activities, and visitor access not limited by proof of vaccination.

The ministry of education stated: “The decision to wear a mask or face covering is a personal choice. A person’s choice is to be supported and respected.

“Everyone in schools continues to be encouraged to do a daily health check, stay home when sick, and to practice hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette.”

