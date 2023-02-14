Conceptual rendering of apartment complex planned for 2471 Auburn Road. (Photo/David Eaton Architect)

Massive apartment development gets initial consideration at West Kelowna council

Traffic impact concerns shared by council, staff and applicant

A major apartment development proposed across the street from Constable Neil Bruce Middle School was before city council Feb. 14.

The project at 2471 Auburn Road would sprawl over five buildings containing 401 units, and up to four storeys.

Staff had several concerns about traffic impacts on Auburn Road, at Daimler Drive and Old Okanagan Highway, as well as at Daimler and Highway 97.

“Part of the complicating factors in these traffic improvements or anything that’s being proposed for this site is the multi-jurisdictional nature of this area,” said Brent Magnan, city planning manager.

Roads in the area fall under the city, Westbank First Nation and the provincial government.

Council gave first reading to rezone the property noting the need for housing but sharing the traffic concerns raised by staff and the applicant.

Further traffic analysis and review will be done before the development goes back to council for second reading.

The property was previously rezoned in 2007 with a covenant to limit the development to 220 units, intended to better align it with densities proposed under the Shannon Lake Neighbourhood Plan (SLNP).

There is also a covenant for the applicant to dedicate parkland as part of the development. The SLNP has since been repealed, however, the covenants are still registered on the property.

The 401 units proposed under the current zoning amendment application would require council to discharge the density and parkland covenant prior to adoption.

City CouncilCity of West KelownaDevelopersdevelopmentRezoning

