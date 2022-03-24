Massive hotel proposed for Kelowna waterfront renews development permits

An on-again, off-again 33-storey hotel development proposed for Kelowna’s waterfront could be on again.

Westcorp Property Management has been trying to build the hotel for the last 15 years at the foot of Queensway Avenue. The most recent development permit application was submitted to city staff on March 24. A previous permit, issued in February 2020, expired last month.

In February 2018, staff recommended against granting a development permit. There were concerns that the “proposal’s overall size, height, and massing would be overwhelming for the property and its unique downtown context.”

The property is close to several culturally-significant places including Kerry Park, Stuart Park, the Sails, Okanagan Lake, and the historical character of Bernard Avenue and City Hall. Concerns were also raised about the building’s height. Westcorp made changes to the project, and it came back to council in August of 2018, at which time staff recommended approving development permits. The development originally started with 26-storeys, but has been increased to the current 33 over several years.

The start of construction has also been delayed several times, including the redesign, due in part to the implementation of the speculation tax in 2018 and the economic impacts due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Westcorp’s website, the development next to Kerry Park will include 184 hotel rooms, 65 residences, a conference centre, a restaurant and coffee shop on the park, retail opportunities on Water Street, and an 18th-floor restaurant.

It could take several weeks or months before the newest development permits are presented to council.

