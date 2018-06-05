Matthew Good to perform in Lake Country

Tickets go on sale Friday for Creekside Theatre concert Feb. 10, 2019

Matthew Good will perform a solo acoustic concert in Lake Country on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019.

In the 20 years since the release of his debut album, Good has been prolific in his songwriting output.

Good’s studio albums have sold nearly one million in Canada alone.

He released his ninth solo album, Something Like A Storm, in the fall of 2017 and has been nominated for more than 20 Juno Awards.

“We are very excited to host such a well-known and adored Canadian music icon at the Creekside Theatre,” said Ryan Donn, Lake Country cultural development coordinator.

“This is by far the biggest act we have hosted at the Creekside Theatre in many years. This spring, Matthew Good and Our Lady Peace teamed up for a cross-Canada tour and performed for an appreciative crowd at Prospera Place in Kelowna, so it will be really great to have him back in the Okanagan February 2019 for an intimate show at Creekside Theatre.”

Good is also known for his support of various causes, most notably his dedication to raising awareness regarding mental health issues and human rights.

“As always the ticket price has been kept affordable for this intimate acoustic performance at Creekside Theatre,” said Donn.

“We expect it will be sold out quickly, so get your tickets now if you want to join us in February.”

Tickets for concert go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, June 8. Tickets are $39 including fees and charges; available online at www.creeksidetheatre.com. Cash bar and concession will be available for this performance.

