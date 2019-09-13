Matthews Road to close for water improvement work: City of Kelowna

For approximately four weeks, Mathews Road will be closed between Goodison and Miller roads

Construction work is set to start next week on Mathews and Goodison roads to install a water distribution line.

The closure will last around four weeks with Mathews Road set to be closed between Goodison and Miller roads. A detour will be available through Spiers and June Springs roads.

Access will be maintained for properties located with the construction zones on both Goodison and Mathews roads.

Cyclists are asked to avoid the area due to uneven road surfaces.

The project is part of the city’s first phase of the $86 million Phase 1 Integrated Water Project.

READ MORE: Man shot by RCMP in Bear Creek Provincial Park; police watchdog investigating

READ MORE: Freaky fruit Friday

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: We’re not ‘cold-blooded killers’ of bears, B.C. conservation officer says
Next story
Government costs put thousands out of work in forestry: Kelowna Chamber of Commerce

Just Posted

Government costs put thousands out of work in forestry: Kelowna Chamber of Commerce

The Kelowna Chamber is “extremely concerned” about rising costs within the forestry industry

‘A real shame’: Kelowna MLA says factors behind Tolko mill closing should have been caught

Kelowna-Mission MLA Steve Thomson said the industry is in bad shape across the province

Man shot by RCMP in Bear Creek Provincial Park; police watchdog investigating

The man’s injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, West Kelowna RCMP said

Freaky fruit Friday

Picked just in time for Friday the 13th from a Kelowna orchard

Okanagan real estate team releases report on housing affordability

HM Commercial Group is releasing their Crystal Ball Report on Sept. 18

VIDEO: We’re not ‘cold-blooded killers’ of bears, B.C. conservation officer says

When it’s a matter of public safety, the animals pay the ultimate price

Canada Post has unfair advantage in distributing flyers: news group

Crown corporation argues newspapers, private operators deliver majority of flyers in Canada

Infant’s sudden death at Surrey complex for vulnerable women prompts police probe

Officials say child was two years or younger; won’t comment on cause of death until investigation complete

B.C. pawn shop ordered to pay thousands after charging ‘criminal’ interest rate

An Agassiz pawn shop charged 25% interest a month, similar to other shops in the region

Williams Lake woman pleads guilty to fraud over $5,000 involving Special Olympics Society

She will be sentenced in December 2019

Meeting to discuss proposed West Bench/Sage Mesa transit service

Service is proposed for 400 annual service hours and would include two to three round trips a day

Program provides food to Summerland children

Penny Lane Legacy Fund, Marketplace IGA and community volunteers involved with initiative

Four-time cancer survivor raises $100k for research and support

Some people beat cancer. And some people beat it with a stick.… Continue reading

The semi-annual Trunk Sale returns with 175 vendors

If you love a good bargain and the thrill of the garage sale hunt you’ll want to check this out

Most Read