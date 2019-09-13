Matthews Road to close for water improvement work: City of Kelowna

For approximately four weeks, Mathews Road will be closed between Goodison and Miller roads

Construction work is set to start next week on Mathews and Goodison roads to install a water distribution line.

The closure will last around four weeks with Mathews Road set to be closed between Goodison and Miller roads. A detour will be available through Spiers and June Springs roads.

Access will be maintained for properties located with the construction zones on both Goodison and Mathews roads.

Cyclists are asked to avoid the area due to uneven road surfaces.

The project is part of the city’s first phase of the $86 million Phase 1 Integrated Water Project.

READ MORE: Man shot by RCMP in Bear Creek Provincial Park; police watchdog investigating

READ MORE: Freaky fruit Friday

@michaelrdrguez

michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.