Mattiussi hired as Summerland’s interim administrator

Municipality conducting search for permanent chief administrative officer

Ron Mattiussi

An interim administrator has been hired by the municipality, following the departure of Linda Tynan, Summerland’s former chief executive officer.

Ron Mattiussi, former city manager in Kelowna, has been hired to fill the interim role.

Mattiussi retired from his position in Kelowna last spring. He began work in Summerland on Monday.

READ ALSO: Summerland’s CAO resigns

READ ALSO: Summerland municipal staff discussing budget

Mayor Toni Boot said the municipality has begun work to find a new chief executive officer and a job posting has already gone up.

The posting will close on May 20 and after that time, municipal staff will begin the interviewing process.

“We hope that somebody will be in place four or five months from now,” she said.

Initially, there were predictions that the position could be filled in late spring, but Boot said the hiring process will now take considerably longer.

“It has to be a good fit for council and for our strategic priorities,” Boot said.

She added that a new administrator has recently been hired in Penticton. Osoyoos is also looking to hire a new administrator. Both communities have had numerous applicants for the positions.

“We’re feeling fairly confident that we’ll have someone in place by fall.”

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vaisakhi celebrations a colorful cultural feast in the Okanagan
Next story
‘Historic moment’ as Nanaimo-Ladysmith elects Green MP

Just Posted

That Awful Variety show doesn’t live up to its name

The live music and comedy show gives Kelowna’s music scene a unique experience

Kelowna doctor warns against tanning as skin cancer rates rise

A Kelowna doctor said the number of people diagnosed with skin cancer has increased in recent years

UBC Okanagan researcher joins team to protect B.C. forested watersheds

Interior university coalition funds disaster prevention research initiatives

Enhancements beside Rail Trail to showcase history and nature

Crews said they will take all necessary steps to avoid disrupting the use of the Okanagan Rail Trail while work is being completed.

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sunny and warm

Environment Canada is calling for a sunny week in the Okanagan, with temperatures reaching up to 28 C this weekend.

Dancing birds caught on camera

Enderby resident Barb Tomlinson caught two Western Grebe birds performing a mating dance in Salmon Arm.

Hot cars hide dirty money, B.C. organized crime investigation shows

Buying and selling super-cars an international money laundering tactic

Okanagan man in critical condition after assault at beach

A Penticton man has been charged in relation to the incident

Man charged with second-degree murder in deaths of Calgary woman, toddler

Bodies of 25-year-old Jasmine Lovett and 22-month-old Aliyah Sanderson found in the Rocky Mountains

More gasoline, less bitumen in Trans Mountain pipeline, B.C. premier urges Trudeau

John Horgan asks B.C. Utilities Commission to investigate why B.C. drivers pay more

Surrey showcases police car for a city force B.C. has not yet approved

The Surrey RCMP has declined to comment

Band isn’t the same after mariachi frog ornament stolen in B.C.

Nanaimo RCMP ask public to keep a look out for metal decoration stolen April 16 on Stewart Avenue

Famous hip-hop artist holds impromptu concert at Okanagan high school

SonReal, aka Aaron Hoffman, visited his old stomping grounds

LETTER: Cannabis petition should be examined carefully

Whether you are an adult or a youth, cannabis will always be available

Most Read