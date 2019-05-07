Mattiussi hired as Summerland’s interim administrator

An interim administrator has been hired by the municipality, following the departure of Linda Tynan, Summerland’s former chief executive officer.

Ron Mattiussi, former city manager in Kelowna, has been hired to fill the interim role.

Mattiussi retired from his position in Kelowna last spring. He began work in Summerland on Monday.

Mayor Toni Boot said the municipality has begun work to find a new chief executive officer and a job posting has already gone up.

The posting will close on May 20 and after that time, municipal staff will begin the interviewing process.

“We hope that somebody will be in place four or five months from now,” she said.

Initially, there were predictions that the position could be filled in late spring, but Boot said the hiring process will now take considerably longer.

“It has to be a good fit for council and for our strategic priorities,” Boot said.

She added that a new administrator has recently been hired in Penticton. Osoyoos is also looking to hire a new administrator. Both communities have had numerous applicants for the positions.

“We’re feeling fairly confident that we’ll have someone in place by fall.”

