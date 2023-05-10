Mattresses, dishwashers, skis: 5K pounds of garbage hauled out of Peachland backcountry

Volunteers helped to clean up Peachland’s forest on May 6

A disturbing volume and assortment of garbage were cleaned up from Peachland’s backcountry on May 6.

The illegally-dumped trash was hauled out of the area by Peachland Watershed Protection Alliance (PWPA) and the Okanagan Forest Task Force (OFTF).

According to Taryn Skalbania, PWPA co-founder, the usual assortment of household appliances including a dishwasher and refrigerator were recovered from the steep ravine, along with mattresses, furniture, tires, and car parts.

“Further up the road, volunteers discovered a construction materials dump, consisting of large concrete blocks, a pile of asphalt and what appeared to be components of a grow op,” Skalbania said. “Several easily accessible areas also appear to have been used as a shooting range, with scattered shotgun shells littering the hiking trails and wildlife habitat.”

Even more shocking to the volunteers who were helping clean the backcountry was when they found three pairs of skis and someone’s old college notebooks and textbooks.

Skalbania said it was shocking to see how much garbage was collected in one day.

The final tally was 6,960 pounds of scrap metal, and 5,975 pounds of garbage for a total haul of 12,935 pounds of trash removed from the forest.

Luckily, thanks to the snow it prevented people from accessing some of the favourite dumping locations as well as the upper levels of the backcountry.

“This meant the crew had the chance to tackle the backlog of trash that they weren’t able to get to last spring,” said Skalbania.

Also assisting in the clean up were the Regional District Central Okanagan, GFL Waste, Peachland Fire and Rescue Service, ABC Recycling, the Rotary, who supplied coffee and drinks, and the Peachland Lions who provided a hot dog BBQ.

