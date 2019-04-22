Maxime Bernier, leader of People’s Party of Canada, to rally support in Kelowna

The PPC has 36,000 member and plans to run candidates in all 338 ridings

Maxime Bernier, founder of the new People’s Party of Canada, is headed to the Okanagan next month to start drumming up attention for a slate of local candidates running in the upcoming federal election.

Bernier, who has been an MP for the riding of Beauce Que since 2006, has made several stops in recent weeks aimed at raising interest in the party he says does things differently.

“We have a vision,” he said, at a February meeting in Chilliwack. “For me, if only 10 per cent of the population agrees with some of our ideas, I will speak about it because we know we have the right ideas. It is based on western civilization ideas of freedom and personal responsibility.”

Bernier said despite the youth of the PPC, which was created just six months ago after his failed bid for the Conservative leadership, they have 36,000 member and plans to run candidates in all 338 ridings in Canada in the federal election this October.

MP Bernier will arrive at the Kelowna Airport on the evening of Thursday May 23 to attend several events and a fundraising dinner, featuring Greenpeace Co-founder and environmentalist Patrick Moore, on Friday May 24.

PPC BC Interior candidates will be introduced at these events.

