Maxine DeHart drive-thru breakfast in Kelowna hits $1-million mark

Encore event fundraiser held in support of United Way

One million dollars.

That is the fundraising total since the Maxine DeHart-United Way Drive-Thru Breakfast started 22 years ago, as this year’s encore return of the popular event had exceeded $42,000 as of 8:30 a.m.

In total, 1,500 breakfast bags full of items donated by a host of sponsors will be distributed in return for donations to the United Way.

Maxine DeHart, the founder of the concept and heart and soul of the drive-thru over these many years, was out again in her trademark drive-thru pajamas greeting people and volunteers converging in the Ramada Lodge Hotel parking lot for the event.

Volunteers were out at 4:30 a.m. Thursday morning setting up the hotel parking lot for an onslaught of traffic from 6 to 9 a.m., while others gathered at the hotel Wednesday to pack each of the breakfast bags.

