Maxine DeHart drive-thru breakfast in Kelowna hits $1-million mark

One million dollars.

That is the fundraising total since the Maxine DeHart-United Way Drive-Thru Breakfast started 22 years ago, as this year’s encore return of the popular event had exceeded $42,000 as of 8:30 a.m.

In total, 1,500 breakfast bags full of items donated by a host of sponsors will be distributed in return for donations to the United Way.

The United Way drive thru drive put on by incumbent council candidate Maxine DeHart is taking place at the Ramada Hotel from 6am to 9am this morning #Kelowna @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/uz6WYbtq5S — Jordy Cunningham (@CunninghamJordy) October 6, 2022

Maxine DeHart, the founder of the concept and heart and soul of the drive-thru over these many years, was out again in her trademark drive-thru pajamas greeting people and volunteers converging in the Ramada Lodge Hotel parking lot for the event.

Volunteers were out at 4:30 a.m. Thursday morning setting up the hotel parking lot for an onslaught of traffic from 6 to 9 a.m., while others gathered at the hotel Wednesday to pack each of the breakfast bags.

