(Pexels/Contributed)

(Pexels/Contributed)

May showers expected after dry April in the Okanagan

It’s going to be a wet month for the Okanagan

Environment Canada is predicting a rainy May for the Thompson-Okanagan region for the Interior’s monsoon season.

It comes after Kelowna had a record month in March – the city’s dryest March ever, with 12 per cent of the normal rainfall, only 3 mm of precipitation. Despite getting a bit of rain at the end of April, Environment Canada says March and most of April were dry for the entire Thompson-Okanagan region, so we need the moisture.

“Typically we get a lot more rain starting middle of May, but it looks like it’s starting early this year,” Doug Lundquist, meteorologist for Environment Canada told the Capital News.

“I’ve done this for many years, and the way the pattern is set up I think we are heading into a wetter May than we usually would have.”

Environment Canada can only predict rainfall up to 10 days early, so there’s no telling how much rain might come down this May. However, this week is the Government of Canada’s Emergency Preparedness Week and the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations communications manager Sandra Follack says it’s always good to prepare.

Follack, who is also a deputy fire chief for the Kelowna Fire Department, reminds the public to keep its eye on the Central Okanagan Emergency website and social media for any flood warnings.

“Every day we check a dashboard to make sure that we’re on top of anything that might require us to tell the public to get prepared,” she said.

She added that stockpiles of sandbags will be available at local fire halls throughout the Central Okanagan for those protecting their properties, call your city or local fire department to find out more.

READ MORE: Stolen dog found safe

READ MORE: 300 Kelowna residents get vaccinated at pop-up clinic

@amandalinasnews
amandalina.letterio@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. emergency alert test set for May 5
Next story
Stolen dog found safe

Just Posted

Children at Quigley Elementary school receiving new books in April 2021. The Indigo Love of Reading Foundation gave the school a $6,250-grant to purchase new books in February 2021. (Quigley Elementary/Contributed).
Grant gifts Kelowna elementary students new books

Students at Quigley Elementary received new books in April after the school was selected for a grant

(Pexels/Contributed)
May showers expected after dry April in the Okanagan

It’s going to be a wet month for the Okanagan

Bears spotted on Carter Road.
Two bears spotted on walkway near Gallagher’s Canyon

The bears were spotted on Carter Road in South East Kelowna

Michael Bonin, 20, from Alberta, was discovered deceased on Peers Creek Forest Service Road north of Hope on April 20, 2017. (Black Press Media)
One of three accused in 2017 Hope murder pleads guilty, sentenced to life in prison

Joshua Fleurant pleaded guilty in a Kelowna courtroom to the second-degree murder of Michael Bonin

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media file)
Kelowna RCMP recover two alleged stolen vehicles, stolen plates after arrest

Christopher Brazeau is facing four charges related to the incident

FILE - In this March 3, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is displayed at South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine can be given to adults 30+ who can’t wait for mRNA: NACI

Panel says single shot vaccine can be especially useful for populations unable to return for second shot

Okanagan Elder Mollie Bono passed away Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. (file)
Four vie for Vernon School Trustee spot

By-election called following vacancy due to Mollie Bono’s death in February

Salmon Arm’s Habitat for Humanity ReStore held its grand opening on Saturday, May 1 at 11 a.m. On hand to witness the grand opening ribbon cutting were, from left, Mayor Alan Harrison, Habitat for Humanity Kamloops board chair Gail Wichmann, Habitat executive director Bill Miller, building owner Bill Laird and Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Habitat for Humanity’s Salmon Arm ReStore breathes life into rebuilt location

Following grand opening May 1, store will be open Mondays through Saturdays

An emergency alert message on an iPhone is pictured in Carleton Place, Ont., on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
B.C. emergency alert test set for May 5

Cell phones, radios and televisions may receive a test message at 1:55 p.m.

FILE – The Phillips Backyard Weekender music festival drew large crowds to downtown Victoria in July 2017. (Facebook )
Large events ‘not likely’ to happen in B.C. this year, even as vaccine rollout speeds up: Henry

Smaller, distanced events could happen outdoors

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry thanks an Island Health nurse after joining staff for the first round of COVID-19 vaccine, Victoria, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)
Got a pharmacy shot? Don’t try to double up on COVID-19 vaccines

AstraZeneca rollout overlaps with B.C.’s age-based program

We’d like to tell you where this lake is…but we can’t. MCG
Oh the lies that fishermen tell

There was an uncomfortable moment at a recent Princeton council meeting when… Continue reading

Paul and Jayne Graydon of Saxon Estate Winery are selling their Summerland property and are relocating their business. (Black Press file photo)
Summerland winery moves north to Peachland

Saxon Estate Winery lands and buildings have been sold

Most Read