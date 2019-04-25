Family members of slain mayor of Mixtla de Altamirano, Maricela Vallejo, and her husband, stand near the forensics office where their bodies were taken in Orizaba, Veracruz, Mexico, Thursday, April 25, 2019. Prosecutors said the couple and their driver came under fire from behind and both sides of their SUV while traveling on a highway. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez)

Mayor among 3 slain in Mexico’s Veracruz state

Maricela Vallejo, the mayor of the Mixtla de Altamirano municipality, has died

A mayor and two others were shot to death as they were travelling in a municipal vehicle on a highway in Mexico’s Gulf coast state of Veracruz, authorities said Thursday.

Prosecutors said Maricela Vallejo, the mayor of the Mixtla de Altamirano municipality, was with her husband and her driver in the SUV when they came under fire from behind and both sides. Authorities found 31 bullet casings.

There was no immediate word on possible motive.

READ MORE: Death toll lowered to 253, Sri Lanka braces for more attacks

The killing came a day after a mayor was slain in the southwestern state of Michoacan. Eduardo Otlica Avilés of Nahuatzen was kidnapped and his body found hours later.

Killings of politicians in Mexico rose last year during nationwide elections but then fell off.

Overall Mexico’s homicides were up 9.7% in the first quarter of his year, compared with the same period in 2018.

READ MORE: RCMP arrest B.C. man following threatening Vaisakhi Facebook post

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Summerland auxiliary raised $1M for hospital tower
Next story
VIDEO: Are you concerned about Facebook leaking personal information?

Just Posted

Helevorn comes to Kelowna on first Canadian tour

The Spaniards will bring their brand of doom metal to Kelowna May 11

Okanagan College program enacts remote smartphone chargers

Project ReCharge is making some additions to local parks

One day cat cafe comes to Lake Country

The Lake Country Art Gallery will host the adoption event

The Lonely to celebrate Roy Orbison’s music

The tribute show will come to Kelowna Sept. 27

No one hurt in West Kelowna rollover

The crash took place at Sonoma Pines Drive and Carrington Road

VIDEO: Are you concerned about Facebook leaking personal information?

Local Okanagan Facebook users speak on the social platform’s privacy settings

Okanagan city caps downtown cannabis retail applications

Four currently approved, two more coming, moratorium in place, reviewed after 12 months

Vancouver man, 19, charged in human trafficking case involving teen girl

The 16-year-old girl was reported missing and later discovered in Vancouver

Summerland auxiliary raised $1M for hospital tower

Funds came from sales at Summerland Health Care Auxiliary Thrift Shop

Eagle’s nest receives reno after Chase grass fire

BC Hydro used to dealing with osprey nests, not so much with bald eagles

After two failed pregnancies, B.C. couple expecting identical girl triplets

Pregnancies of this type are incredibly rare

Amber alert issued for 5-year-old Ontario boy

Ethan Montes is believed to be in the company of his mother, 47-year-old Juliet Mohammed

Air Canada schedule changing out of South Okanagan, at least for the summer

Air Canada released their updated schedule out of the Penticton airport on Thursday

Workshop digs up water wise gardens

Learn about Xeriscape gardening in the Okanagan

Most Read