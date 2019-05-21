Geoff Regier will speak at this year’s VegFest on May 26. (VegFest)

Mayor Basran declares vegan week

VegFest kicks off in Kelowna for a second year

Mayor Colin Basran will announce “Vegan Awareness Week” on May 22 at City Hall.

Many local businesses and restaurants will participate in Vegan Awareness Week by offering special promotions and discounts at their stores.

In addition, to accent the week of veganism, the second annual VegFest will take place from 10 to 5 p.m., on May 26 at Immaculata Regional High School.

Over 60 vendors will showcase their sensational plant-based food options, apparel and accessories, animal testing free beauty and health products, and environmentally conscious merchandise. Five mobile plant-based fast-food trucks will also be in attendance to serve plant-based snack or lunch in the outdoor picnic area.

The event has scheduled speakers such as animal advocate Geoff Refier, journalist and animal rights activist Erin Janus and Sheanne and Dan Moskaluk, vegan plant-based lifestyle advocates.

All procedes will be donated to local animal sanctuaries.

