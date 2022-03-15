Mayor Gord Milsom announces re-election for West Kelowna

The civic election is still months away scheduled for Oct. 15, but yet Gord Milsom has announced he will be running for re-election as the mayor of the City of West Kelowna.

Milsom became the mayor of West Kelowna back in October 2018 when he received 6,050 votes, beating out Mary Mandarino.

Since he was elected in 2018, Milson has overseen the investment in municipal infrastructure including the construction of the new Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant, upgrades to Glenrosa Road and the Carrington/Gellatly Roundabout, and the start of the building of West Kelowna’s first city hall in collaboration with the Okanagan Regional Library and Westbank First Nation.

Milsom was on Westside District Municipality’s first council when it was incorporated in 2007. He was elected in 2008, re-elected in 2011 where he served until 2017. In the last 29 years, Milsom has also been:

• Chair of the West Kelowna Economic Development Committee

• Director of the Greater Westside Board of Trade

• Director of the Westside Community Food Bank

• President/board member of Westside Minor Hockey

• President of the Rotary Club of Kelowna

• Charter member of West Kelowna Daybreak Rotary Club

