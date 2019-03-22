A vehicle allegedly involved in the Aug. 24, 2018 fire at the downtown Salmon Arm 7-Eleven sits near the entrance of the charred convenience store. (File photo)

Mayor seeks to reduce eyesore of fire damaged 7-Eleven

Business asked to improve appearance of Salmon Arm building’s exterior by our tourist season

A fire damaged convenience store in downtown Salmon Arm is eyesore the city would like cleaned up.

Mayor Alan Harrison has sent a letter to 7-Eleven Canada and Imperial Oil Canada, inquiring about the status of the 7-Eleven convenience store located at the corner of the Trans-Canada Highway and Fourth Street NE. The building has been boarded up since Aug. 24 of last year, when a fire erupted after a vehicle was driven into the front of the store.

“The City of Salmon Arm has been receiving numerous inquiries regarding the plans, if any, for reopening the store and/or the demolition of the existing fire damaged building,” Harrison explains in the letter. “The property is located in the downtown core and is very visible in our community. The city is requesting that the exterior appearance of this store be improved by our tourist season.

“I appreciate that any plans for demolition and rebuilding take time, however, council, would welcome any information that you are able to provide”

The mayor’s letter was sent after the city received a request from Downtown Salmon Arm manger Lindsay Wong, who pointed out the city’s busiest tourism months are fast approaching and a lot of work goes into beautifying the downtown, “and the 7-11 building as is, is counter to those efforts.”

Kenneth Robert Laforge is facing charges in connection with the Aug. 24 incident, including arson damaging property, arson in relation to inhabited property and mischief $5,000 or under. A preliminary inquiry is scheduled for provincial court in Salmon Arm beginning Sept. 30.

Salmon Arm firefighters attack the blaze as it moves through the overhang at the front of the 7-Eleven on Aug. 24, 2018. (File photo)

