Mazu was featured at SXSW StartUp Spotlight

Kelowna tech company is in top 30 chosen for one of the largest festivals for film and technology

Mazu a Kelowna tech company, which focuses on Safe Social Media for Families, has been selected as one of 30 global startups to be featured at the South-By-Southwest (SXSW) festival’s StartUp Spotlight.

SXSW is one of the world’s largest festivals for film, technology, interactive media and innovation, attracting industry leaders from all around the world to Austin, Texas.

Mazu’s mission is to empower parents and inspire children through a family app that guarantees 24/7 protection and human moderation.

According to the tech company, in light of recent privacy breaches, lawsuits and alarming cases such as the recent pedophile ring uncovered in YouTube, the team at Mazu is more dedicated than ever to provide families with a safe digital platform that focuses on core values, inclusivity and a place for children to share and express themselves.

“It’s time we use technology to encourage positive action and inspire a love of family”, says Mazu Founder and CEO Janice Taylor. “Our team is honoured to have been chosen to bring Mazu and this mission to SXSW”.

SXSW has been a well known launch pad for social media outlets like Twitter, Foursquare and Groupme.

