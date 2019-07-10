A map of the impacted area. (City of Kelowna)

McCulloch Road closed for water project

Starting July 15, until mid-August, McCulloch Road will be closed between KLO and Reekie roads

Starting Monday, July 15, until mid-August, McCulloch Road will be closed between KLO and Reekie roads as work gets underway to install three new water mains.

“Water main installation in this section of McCulloch will provide a critical link to the northern part of Southeast Kelowna, as part of this phase of the Kelowna Integrated Water Project,” said Patrick Aylard, project manager with the city. “We appreciate the continuing patience and cooperation of area residents, businesses and visitors while work is underway.”

READ MORE: Barrels of cooking oil spilled in downtown Kelowna

READ MORE: Kelowna has big desire to connect with elected officials: Coun. Ryan Donn

A detour will run along East Kelowna, Reid, Pooley and Rose roads, and access to Hart Road will be available from Pooley Road.

Residents and businesses within the work zone will have access to their properties. Local businesses, transit and tourist routes will remain open.

Two transit stops on McCulloch Road will be temporarily relocated, and transit routes serving this area may experience delays due to construction. Visit bctransit.com/kelowna or call 250-860-8121 for schedules and plan travel accordingly.

To view current road conditions in Kelowna, visit kelowna.ca/roadreport. Get the most up-to-date information about the project by subscribing to project updates at kelowna.ca/water.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Province offers grants for free tampons, pads to ease ‘period poverty’ in B.C.

Just Posted

7-Eleven celebrates 50 years with free Slurpees across Canada

There’s no better marketing than having a whole day named after your business

Barrels of cooking oil spilled in downtown Kelowna

Firefighters, RCMP and city sanding truck responding

Kelowna has big desire to connect with elected officials: Coun. Ryan Donn

City councillor to host coffee event to maintain open lines of communication

New trial dates to be set for 3 charged in 2017 murder in Hope

Three men accused of killing Michael Bonin will return to court in 2020

Controversial film, Unplanned, sells out in nine minutes in Kelowna

The Kelowna Right to Life Society is looking into more private screenings of the film

An app made in Kelowna helps people find a realtor without the stress

Listing Llama gives home buyers an anonymous approach to finding a real estate agent

Fisherman called hero after saving man from drowning in B.C. lake

“I didn’t really think about anything I was doing, I just kind of did it,” said Calgary’s Aaron Jones.

B.C. to begin increasing coastal log export charges

New fees based on harvest cost, cedar no longer exempt

Getting across: Kelowna – Westbank ferry service 1885-1958

Tales from the past by Brian Wilson

Straight from Dehart

Downtown Boston Pizza gets new owners

Health: Gift or achievement?

A new column to Black Press from CHIP HealthLine Solutions

Car fire threatens North Okanagan home

Okanagan Landing blaze ignited Wednesday morning

Fraser Valley chicken abuse case hinges on activist videos

Defence still not content with disclosure of complete and unedited video

Fundraiser established for South Okanagan employees who had tips stolen

A thief made off with cash and Burger55 employee tips earlier this week

Most Read