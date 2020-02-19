McCulloch Road closure begins Monday

The road is anticipated to reopen by April 17

McCulloch Road between Reekie/Rose and Gulley roads will be closed beginning Monday, Feb. 24, and is anticipated to reopen by April 17.

A detour via Hart and Gulley roads will be available for through traffic. Residents with homes in the closed section, as well as emergency vehicles, will have access to McCulloch Road from the Gulley Road end only.

Local businesses will remain open and accessible during construction. People riding bikes are also encouraged to avoid active construction areas due to uneven road surfaces. Motorists are urged to give themselves extra time or use alternate routes.

BC Transit Route 12 McCulloch will be detoured via Spiers Road and bus stops on KLO and McCulloch roads between Spiers and June Springs Road will be closed.

The school bus stop will be moved to the McCulloch and Gulley Road intersection.

The work marks the last major road disruption required for Phase 1 Kelowna Integrated Water Supply construction in Southeast Kelowna.

@michaelrdrguez

michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

