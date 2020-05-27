McCulloch Road lane reductions for paving

Work is scheduled to begin Friday, continuing on Monday and Tuesday

City crews will be paving McCulloch Road between Reekie, Rose and Gulley Roads beginning Friday and continuing on Monday and Tuesday.

Traffic will be reduced to a single one direction lane on these days, meaning traffic heading towards the city centre will stay on the section of McCullough Road that is being paved, and traffic heading east or towards the Gallagher Golf Course will be detoured onto Hart Road to the Gulley/McCullough road intersection.

Access to residences along McCulloch Road will be maintained and transit service will continue as scheduled.

City of Kelowna