Kelowna mobile home fire claims one life, firefighters injured

Kelowna Fire Deparment responded to 911 call early Sunday morning on McCulloch Road

A mobile home fire early Sunday morning in East Kelowna has claimed the life of one person.

At approximately 04:50 a.m, Kelowna Fire Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a mobile home on fire in the 3500 block of McCulloch Road.

First arriving crews were met by heavy fire activity in the front of the mobile home.

There was one fire victim fatality.

Three firefighters sustained non-life threatening injuries during the incident when a roof collapsed.

Kelowna Fire Department responded with four engines, a rescue truck, command vehicle and safety with a total of 25 personnel. RCMP, B.C. Ambulance Service and Fortis also attended the scene.

The fire is not suspicious and fire department investigators are on scene.

Kelowna fire department would like to remind everyone how important it is to have a working smoke alarm in their residence.

