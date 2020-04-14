Intersection of McCulloch, Reekie and Rose roads in Kelowna. (Google Maps)

McCulloch Road to reopen Thursday

Work was the last major disruption required for Phase 1-Kelowna Integrated Water Supply construction

McCulloch Road between Reekie/Rose and Gulley Road will reopen on April 16.

The road was closed to replace an aging irrigation main that was prone to failures in recent years. A new 300-mm irrigation main was installed.

Though this marks the last major road disruption for the $86-million Phase 1-Kelowna Integrated Water project, residents will continue to see service line connections, meter pit installations, paving and landscape restoration.

Transit stops will be reinstated along the road but could face changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of Kelowna

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada-U.S. border restrictions won’t be lifted any time soon, says Trudeau
Next story
Do as we say, not as we do? Trudeau, Scheer forced to defend family trips

Just Posted

HDR selected as designer for new 12-storey Ramada building in Kelowna

The 12-storey mass timber construction is set to be the first of its kind in Kelowna

Fresh Slice offering free pizza for all hospital workers

Hospital workers will receive a slice, pop and a brownie for showing authentic ID

Kelowna RCMP investigate suspected arson at construction site

According to eyewitnesses, two individuals were observed lighting a fire at the site

Another COVID-19 case confirmed at West Kelowna’s Bylands Nurseries

The new case brings the outbreak to 20 cases; Interior Health has 136 confirmed cases

District of Lake Country extends property tax deadline amid pandemic

The deadline has been moved from July 2 to Sept. 2

VIDEO: New COVID-19 testing machine takes load off B.C.’s virologists and labs

Machine could test 1,000 samples in a 24-hour period

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

VIDEO: Last blast in battle to clear B.C.’s Big Bar landslide

Salmon ladder, pump system underway in Fraser Canyon

Shambhala Music Festival not offering ticket refunds

The festival says it will make tickets redeemable if this year’s dates are postponed

Dog euthanized after mauling elderly South Okanagan woman, biting animal control officer

RCMP are investigating the attack that caused a 76-year-old woman to be airlifted to hospital

More older Canadians die as COVID-19 toll passes 800; economy could shrink 6.2%

Ninety per cent of the deaths so far have been among those aged 60 and above

2014 Lytton wildfire arson trial may be delayed by pandemic

Percival Williams is slated to stand trial next month in Kamloops on one count of arson

Health Canada issues warning for fake N95s, even as public urged not to buy medical masks

Fraudulent N95 masks don’t create a proper seal, aren’t effective

Coalmont man defends decision to host campers, despite stay-at-home advisories

“People all figure if you come from the coast there is a virus trail”

Most Read