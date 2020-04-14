McCulloch Road to reopen Thursday

Work was the last major disruption required for Phase 1-Kelowna Integrated Water Supply construction

Intersection of McCulloch, Reekie and Rose roads in Kelowna. (Google Maps)

McCulloch Road between Reekie/Rose and Gulley Road will reopen on April 16.

The road was closed to replace an aging irrigation main that was prone to failures in recent years. A new 300-mm irrigation main was installed.

Though this marks the last major road disruption for the $86-million Phase 1-Kelowna Integrated Water project, residents will continue to see service line connections, meter pit installations, paving and landscape restoration.

Transit stops will be reinstated along the road but could face changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

