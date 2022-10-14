(BC Wildfire)

(BC Wildfire)

McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna under control, new blaze near Highway 33

The new Arlington Lake blaze is 1.5 hectares in size

As one wildfire comes to an end, a new one begins.

In West Kelowna, the McDougall Creek wildfire that started Tuesday morning (Oct. 11) is now deemed as under control. Lightning caused the blaze to start and it grew to 2.2 hectares in size.

But a new wildfire began on Thursday (Oct. 13) southwest of Big White Ski Resort, close to Highway 33.

The fire is close to Arlington Lake and it currently 1.5 hectares in size. Lightning is the suspected cause. It is on the east side of Highway 33.

Capital News will keep up to date on the situation.

READ MORE: Get spooked this October at Jack’s in Kelowna

READ MORE: Tent fully engulfed in flames at Kelowna encampment

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2022bc wildfiresbcwildfireBreaking NewsCity of West KelownaKelowna

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Two provinces say they were blindsided by decision to invoke Emergencies Act
Next story
Rainfall, drought and wildfires by the numbers in British Columbia

Just Posted

General voting day for municipal elections is Oct. 15. (Black Press file photo)
More than 10,000 turn out for advanced voting in Kelowna election

(BC Wildfire)
McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna under control, new blaze near Highway 33

Spooky Bar takes over Jack's in Kelowna. (Black Press Media)
Get spooked this October at Jack’s in Kelowna

(@arber_xhekaj/Twitter)
Morning Start: The NHL ‘X’ man