McDougall Creek wildfire prompts boil water notice in West Kelowna

Previous boil water notices for West Kelowna Estates and Sunnyside/Pritchard remain in effect

A boil water notice has been issued for the entire Rose Valley Water service area due to the McDougall Creek Wildfire.

Previously issued boil water notices for the West Kelowna Estates and Sunnyside/Pritchard also remain in effect, until further notice.

Residents can view the map on the City of West Kelowna to confirm if their property is affected.

Under a boil water notice water must be brought to a rolling boil for one minute or more.

Residents can also use an alternative safe source, for brushing teeth, drinking, making baby formula and ice, preparing food and beverages and washing fruits and vegetables and dishes.

The bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads provides a safe, alternative source of drinking water.

Customers can use the touch-free filling station free during the boil water notice.

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
