MEC doles out Okanagan Rail Trail funds

Mountain Equipment Co-Op chips in $45,000 toward completionof rail trail

Mountain Equipment Co-Op (MEC) exists to get people outside.

And a perfect example of that, says the company, is the Okanagan Rail Trail.

MEC has donated $45,000 towards the development of the Okanagan Rail Trail. With under $150,000 left to reach the trail’s $7.8 million goal, MEC’s contribution is significant toward the trail’s completion.

“The trail will allow people to participate in an outdoor activity, however they like,” said Wade Janzen, MEC’s regional sustainability and community investment coordinator.

“They can walk, cycle, wheelchair on it. The trail will connect locals and visitors. It will be vital to the region.”

It’s projected that the Okanagan Rail Trail will see 600,000 people use the trail annually in the next five years while acting as a bridge between Kalamalka and Wood Lake and connecting city and wilderness.

The trail, in one of the most active regions of Canada, will connect communities, allow people to explore recreational and cultural points of interest across the trail, provide access to more than 22 parks that are within 500 metres of the trail and connect people with nature.

The investment is in line with MEC’s mission of enabling and inspiring everyone to get outside, enjoy the outdoors and get active.

“We earmark funds every year for such projects,” said Janzen. “We give out millions every year.”

The company hosted a public party at the Kelowna store to celebrate the donation.

