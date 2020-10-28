FILE – The Queen of Alberni ferry leaves the Tsawwassen Ferry Terminal in Delta bound for Vancouver Island, Sunday, July 29, 2007. (CP PHOTO/Richard Lam) CANADA

Mechanical failure leaves nearly 200 passengers stranded on BC Ferries ship for hours

Nearly 200 BC Ferries passengers finally disembarked from a broken-down ferry Tuesday night after being stuck aboard for hours.

A problem with a gearbox on the Queen of Alberni prevented the ferry from docking at the Tsawwassen terminal in the mid-afternoon.

Ferries spokeswoman Deborah Marshall says passengers were provided with snacks and drinks while waiting.

All the Queen of Alberni’s remaining sailings Tuesday between Tsawwassen and Duke Point in Nanaimo were cancelled, along with the first sailing Wednesday from the Mainland and the 7:45 a.m. departure from Duke Point.

The same ship was taken out of service for several days earlier this month due to a problem with one of its propellers but Marshall says the latest breakdown is unrelated to those repairs.

ALSO READ: No tickets for anti-maskers on B.C. Ferries

The Canadian Press

